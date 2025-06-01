Estate agent Shaun Mellor Property has listed this extensive detached home, located within Hill Top Villas, a gated community in the desirable suburban village of Tingley, conveniently situated between Leeds and Wakefield. It is on the market for £850,000.
Upon entering, you are greeted by a grand hallway that sets the tone for the home. This hallway provides access to a downstairs WC, useful under stairs storage, and a large dining room. Double doors lead into a bright living room that features French doors opening to the rear garden.
A standout feature of the home is the bespoke breakfast kitchen, thoughtfully designed with a comprehensive range of units and sleek quartz worktops. Additionally, there is a separate utility room with access to the garage, which is currently being used as a gym.
The first floor contains four well-proportioned double bedrooms, one of which includes fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom. There is also a luxurious house bathroom equipped with both a separate bath and shower.
The master suite occupies the top floor and is truly impressive, featuring built-in storage, Velux windows, an en suite bathroom, and a private dressing room with fitted wardrobes.
Outside, a double driveway leads to the integral garage, providing ample parking space at the front. The fully enclosed and private rear garden includes a paved patio and an artificial lawn.
Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, food & drink, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.