Upon entering, you are greeted by a grand hallway that sets the tone for the home. This hallway provides access to a downstairs WC, useful under stairs storage, and a large dining room. Double doors lead into a bright living room that features French doors opening to the rear garden.

A standout feature of the home is the bespoke breakfast kitchen, thoughtfully designed with a comprehensive range of units and sleek quartz worktops. Additionally, there is a separate utility room with access to the garage, which is currently being used as a gym.

The first floor contains four well-proportioned double bedrooms, one of which includes fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom. There is also a luxurious house bathroom equipped with both a separate bath and shower.

The master suite occupies the top floor and is truly impressive, featuring built-in storage, Velux windows, an en suite bathroom, and a private dressing room with fitted wardrobes.

Outside, a double driveway leads to the integral garage, providing ample parking space at the front. The fully enclosed and private rear garden includes a paved patio and an artificial lawn.