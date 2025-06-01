For sale in Leeds: A contemporary family residence with 5 bedrooms in a gated development in Tingley for £850k

Published 1st Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

This impressive house on the southern outskirts of Leeds features five spacious double bedrooms.

Estate agent Shaun Mellor Property has listed this extensive detached home, located within Hill Top Villas, a gated community in the desirable suburban village of Tingley, conveniently situated between Leeds and Wakefield. It is on the market for £850,000.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a grand hallway that sets the tone for the home. This hallway provides access to a downstairs WC, useful under stairs storage, and a large dining room. Double doors lead into a bright living room that features French doors opening to the rear garden.

A standout feature of the home is the bespoke breakfast kitchen, thoughtfully designed with a comprehensive range of units and sleek quartz worktops. Additionally, there is a separate utility room with access to the garage, which is currently being used as a gym.

The first floor contains four well-proportioned double bedrooms, one of which includes fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom. There is also a luxurious house bathroom equipped with both a separate bath and shower.

The master suite occupies the top floor and is truly impressive, featuring built-in storage, Velux windows, an en suite bathroom, and a private dressing room with fitted wardrobes.

Outside, a double driveway leads to the integral garage, providing ample parking space at the front. The fully enclosed and private rear garden includes a paved patio and an artificial lawn.

