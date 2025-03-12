16 talismanic photos take you back to Tingley in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

This wonderful rewind celebrating a decade in the life of Tingley features a white bear.

The 1990s is the destination for this photo gallery, a decade in which this much-loved pub offered a warm welcome, a friendly face and a tipple of your choice. It is one of 16 photos, plucked from the YEP archive, which showcase the stories making the news in the heart of the community during the 1990s. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Tingley in the 1990s.

1. Tingley in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories of Tingley in the 1990s. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Do you remember Tingley private hire driver Garry Bray? Pictured in January 1996.

2. Tingley in the 1990s

Do you remember Tingley private hire driver Garry Bray? Pictured in January 1996. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Mark Dillworth (right) from the Friends of Hesketh Lane Recreation Ground with some of the local children enjoying a new play area in July 1999.

3. Tingley in the 1990s

Mark Dillworth (right) from the Friends of Hesketh Lane Recreation Ground with some of the local children enjoying a new play area in July 1999. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

This is adult learner Julie Smithson pictured in July 1997. Her work had been published in a book containing work from 1,000 adult learners.

4. Tingley in the 1990s

This is adult learner Julie Smithson pictured in July 1997. Her work had been published in a book containing work from 1,000 adult learners. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Walter Townend at a memorial in Tingley put up in honour of seven airmen who died in Halifax bomber crash at the site 52 years ago. Pictured in March 1997.

5. Tingley in the 1990s

Walter Townend at a memorial in Tingley put up in honour of seven airmen who died in Halifax bomber crash at the site 52 years ago. Pictured in March 1997. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Council officials were unhappy with a banner being displayed outside Tingley Methodist Church on Westerton Road in October 1999.

6. Tingley in the 1990s

Council officials were unhappy with a banner being displayed outside Tingley Methodist Church on Westerton Road in October 1999. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

