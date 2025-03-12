16 talismanic photos take you back to Tingley in the 1990s

1. Tingley in the 1990s
Enjoy these photo memories of Tingley in the 1990s. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
Do you remember Tingley private hire driver Garry Bray? Pictured in January 1996. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Mark Dillworth (right) from the Friends of Hesketh Lane Recreation Ground with some of the local children enjoying a new play area in July 1999. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
This is adult learner Julie Smithson pictured in July 1997. Her work had been published in a book containing work from 1,000 adult learners. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Walter Townend at a memorial in Tingley put up in honour of seven airmen who died in Halifax bomber crash at the site 52 years ago. Pictured in March 1997. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
Council officials were unhappy with a banner being displayed outside Tingley Methodist Church on Westerton Road in October 1999. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols