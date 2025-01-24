Estate agent Richard Kendall has listed the impressive five-bedroom home in an exclusive gated community on Bingham Place in Lofthouse for £625,000.
The property is entered via the large entrance hall with a bespoke hand-crafted solid oak staircase leading to the first floor.
On the ground floor is a spacious living room, a solid oak kitchen-diner with a handy utility room, an office and a family room along with a guest WC.
A galleried landing on the first floor leads to five generous bedrooms, of which two boast their own en suites, and a stylish house bathroom with a bathtub. There is also an access door from the family room with a staircase leading directly to the master bedroom.
Outside, the home sits on a generous plot with a block-paved driveway to the front leading to a triple garage.
To the rear is a good-sized enclosed garden with a paved patio, Indian stone flagged terrace open orangery and a lawn.
🗞 When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.