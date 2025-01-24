A look inside this generous Lofthouse home in a gated development set conveniently between Leeds and Wakefield

This lovely home in a village between Leeds and Wakefield has the potential to become a true dream home.

Estate agent Richard Kendall has listed the impressive five-bedroom home in an exclusive gated community on Bingham Place in Lofthouse for £625,000.

The property is entered via the large entrance hall with a bespoke hand-crafted solid oak staircase leading to the first floor.

On the ground floor is a spacious living room, a solid oak kitchen-diner with a handy utility room, an office and a family room along with a guest WC.

A galleried landing on the first floor leads to five generous bedrooms, of which two boast their own en suites, and a stylish house bathroom with a bathtub. There is also an access door from the family room with a staircase leading directly to the master bedroom.

Outside, the home sits on a generous plot with a block-paved driveway to the front leading to a triple garage.

To the rear is a good-sized enclosed garden with a paved patio, Indian stone flagged terrace open orangery and a lawn.

