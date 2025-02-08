Nestled on one of Leeds’ most sought-after streets, Park Avenue, the property boasts lovely lake views from its private balcony, a tranquil garden and opulent features throughout.
It is currently on the market with Fine & Country for £850,000, and inside, one is greeted by a welcoming kitchen-diner with high ceilings, a large central island and a generous dining area.
Built-in speakers and sliding glass doors opening onto a private balcony helps make this space perfect for entertaining and relaxing.
Double doors lead through to the stand-out living room with sliding doors at the rear and original stained glass windows.
Down the stairs are four lovely bedrooms. The master suite has built-in wardrobes and doors leading out onto the garden along with a modern en suite.
The house bathroom features a beautiful bathtub.
