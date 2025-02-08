A look inside this exclusive £850k home on the doorstep of Leeds' Roundhay Park with lake views

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

Just a stone’s throw from the historic Roundhay Park is this exclusive two-bedroom home.

Nestled on one of Leeds’ most sought-after streets, Park Avenue, the property boasts lovely lake views from its private balcony, a tranquil garden and opulent features throughout.

It is currently on the market with Fine & Country for £850,000, and inside, one is greeted by a welcoming kitchen-diner with high ceilings, a large central island and a generous dining area.

Built-in speakers and sliding glass doors opening onto a private balcony helps make this space perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

Double doors lead through to the stand-out living room with sliding doors at the rear and original stained glass windows.

Down the stairs are four lovely bedrooms. The master suite has built-in wardrobes and doors leading out onto the garden along with a modern en suite.

The house bathroom features a beautiful bathtub.

