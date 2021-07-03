Leeds property: Stunning family home with unexpected features and lots of space

Take a look inside this lovely family home in Tinshill...

The Tinshill Road property is ideally located near to Cookridge and Horsforth

For commuters, it is close to the Horsforth Railway Station and a short drive to the A6120 Ring Road.

The superb detached family home is situated on a private road is close lots of local amenities and well regarded schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enter the home into the bright and airy hallway.

It has four bedrooms, with an additional downstairs study which could be turned into a fifth bedroom, two en-suite bathrooms and a family bathroom.

The spacious home is on the market for £725,000 with Purple Bricks.

Take a look inside...

The galleried staircase and landing is a stunning and unexpected feature of the home, adding an elegant touch.

The modern kitchen is spacious with plenty of room to cook up a storm. It boasts integrated appliances and lighting.

The perfect space for formal entertaining. The dining room has space for a family table as well as doors overlooking and leading out onto the garden.

Also downstairs is a study room, perfect for home working. This could be converted into another bedroom or living space.

The living room is a bright and airy room that also benefits from doors leading out into the garden. It is the perfect space to relax.

There is also the added benefit of a downstairs W.C.

There are four bedrooms in the property, two with en-suite. The rooms and large and spacious.

An example of one of the other bedrooms.

The family bathroom is fitted with a large corner bath and large shower.

However, the property also benefits from two en-suite bathrooms.

Outside there is a paved patio area to sit back and relax, with quaint stairs leading into the rest of the garden, with a woodland backdrop. The property also benefits from a double garage.