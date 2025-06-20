Leeds' 10 most expensive postcodes over the last five years, including Sandmoor Drive and Scotland Lane

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

One area stands out as the clear winner as new data highlights the most expensive postcodes in Leeds.

It is perhaps not surprising that property prices in certain parts of the city are higher than in many surrounding neighbourhoods.

Property sales company Property Solvers has analysed average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to determine which streets command the highest and lowest prices in the market.

The findings show that nine out of the ten most expensive postcodes in Leeds are located in the LS17 area, with one LS18 address making the list.

Below are the ten most expensive postcodes in Leeds over the past five years:

Four homes fetched an average £2,087,990 on the market in the last five years.

1. Sandmoor Drive, LS17 7DF

Four homes fetched an average £2,087,990 on the market in the last five years. | Google

Photo Sales
Seven homes on Manor House Lane sold for an average £2,051,428 in the last five years.

2. Manor House Lane, LS17 9JD

Seven homes on Manor House Lane sold for an average £2,051,428 in the last five years. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Five homes on this LS17 street fetched on average £1,866,000 on the market.

3. Sandmoor Avenue, LS17 7DW

Five homes on this LS17 street fetched on average £1,866,000 on the market. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Homes on Alwoodley Lane sold for on average £1,607,500 based on four sales in the last five years.

4. Alwoodley Lane, LS17 7PG

Homes on Alwoodley Lane sold for on average £1,607,500 based on four sales in the last five years. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Five homes fetched an average £1,407,000 on the market in the last five years.

5. Lakeland Crescent, LS17 7PR

Five homes fetched an average £1,407,000 on the market in the last five years. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
£1,344,375 was the average selling price of four homes sold on Wigton Chase.

6. Wigton Chase, LS17 8SG

£1,344,375 was the average selling price of four homes sold on Wigton Chase. | Google

Photo Sales
