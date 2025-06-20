It is perhaps not surprising that property prices in certain parts of the city are higher than in many surrounding neighbourhoods.
Property sales company Property Solvers has analysed average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to determine which streets command the highest and lowest prices in the market.
The findings show that nine out of the ten most expensive postcodes in Leeds are located in the LS17 area, with one LS18 address making the list.
Below are the ten most expensive postcodes in Leeds over the past five years: