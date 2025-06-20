It is perhaps not surprising that property prices in certain parts of the city are higher than in many surrounding neighbourhoods.

Property sales company Property Solvers has analysed average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to determine which streets command the highest and lowest prices in the market.

The findings show that nine out of the ten most expensive postcodes in Leeds are located in the LS17 area, with one LS18 address making the list.

Below are the ten most expensive postcodes in Leeds over the past five years:

1 . Sandmoor Drive, LS17 7DF Four homes fetched an average £2,087,990 on the market in the last five years. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Manor House Lane, LS17 9JD Seven homes on Manor House Lane sold for an average £2,051,428 in the last five years. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Sandmoor Avenue, LS17 7DW Five homes on this LS17 street fetched on average £1,866,000 on the market. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Alwoodley Lane, LS17 7PG Homes on Alwoodley Lane sold for on average £1,607,500 based on four sales in the last five years. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Lakeland Crescent, LS17 7PR Five homes fetched an average £1,407,000 on the market in the last five years. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

6 . Wigton Chase, LS17 8SG £1,344,375 was the average selling price of four homes sold on Wigton Chase. | Google Photo Sales