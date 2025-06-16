Property Solvers has tracked average sale price data from HM Land Registry to provide an updated overview of areas where homes fetch the lowest prices.

The data reveals that one postcode in the city has properties selling for under £40,000.

The analysed postcodes all include more than three sales in the last five years and encompass residential developments, retirement homes, and student accommodation.

Here are the ten cheapest streets in Leeds to buy a property:

1 . St Anns Lodge, St Ann's Lane, LS4 2SJ Six properties were sold here for an average cost of £35,458.

2 . Twenty Twenty, Skinner Lane, LS7 1BH Six homes fetched an average £43,166 on the market in the last five years.

3 . Winrose Drive, LS10 3HT Three properties in Winrose Drive sold for on average £51,983.

4 . Newhall Green, LS10 3RT £53,785 was the average selling price of seven properties on Newhall Green.

5 . Tower Mews, Tower Lane, LS12 3SA Four homes in Tower Mews on Tower Lane sold for an average £54,750.

6 . Brackenwood Drive, LS8 1SF On Brackenwood Drive, five properties changed owners for an average of £55,200.