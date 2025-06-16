Leeds' 10 least expensive streets of the last five years, including St Michael's Lane and Regent Street

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

Property sales experts have analysed data dating back to 2020 to identify the cheapest streets in Leeds.

Property Solvers has tracked average sale price data from HM Land Registry to provide an updated overview of areas where homes fetch the lowest prices.

The data reveals that one postcode in the city has properties selling for under £40,000.

The analysed postcodes all include more than three sales in the last five years and encompass residential developments, retirement homes, and student accommodation.

Here are the ten cheapest streets in Leeds to buy a property:

Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, food & drink, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Six properties were sold here for an average cost of £35,458.

1. St Anns Lodge, St Ann's Lane, LS4 2SJ

Six properties were sold here for an average cost of £35,458. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Six homes fetched an average £43,166 on the market in the last five years.

2. Twenty Twenty, Skinner Lane, LS7 1BH

Six homes fetched an average £43,166 on the market in the last five years. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Three properties in Winrose Drive sold for on average £51,983.

3. Winrose Drive, LS10 3HT

Three properties in Winrose Drive sold for on average £51,983. | Google

Photo Sales
£53,785 was the average selling price of seven properties on Newhall Green.

4. Newhall Green, LS10 3RT

£53,785 was the average selling price of seven properties on Newhall Green. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Four homes in Tower Mews on Tower Lane sold for an average £54,750.

5. Tower Mews, Tower Lane, LS12 3SA

Four homes in Tower Mews on Tower Lane sold for an average £54,750. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/YEP

Photo Sales
On Brackenwood Drive, five properties changed owners for an average of £55,200.

6. Brackenwood Drive, LS8 1SF

On Brackenwood Drive, five properties changed owners for an average of £55,200. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesLeedsPropertyData
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice