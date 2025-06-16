Property Solvers has tracked average sale price data from HM Land Registry to provide an updated overview of areas where homes fetch the lowest prices.
The data reveals that one postcode in the city has properties selling for under £40,000.
The analysed postcodes all include more than three sales in the last five years and encompass residential developments, retirement homes, and student accommodation.
