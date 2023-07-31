Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Jewish Housing Association: 10 pictures as families celebrate Association's platinum anniversary

A Leeds housing association proudly marked its platinum anniversary with a celebration this weekend.
Abbey Maclure
Published 31st Jul 2023, 07:58 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 08:14 BST

Leeds Jewish Housing Association hosted a party on Sunday as it celebrates 70 years of providing social housing and wider social welfare provision for the Jewish community in the city. Families enjoyed inflatables, circus and drama workshops, a range of stalls, free refreshments and live music.

Here are 10 pictures as the celebrations took place.

Five-year-old Drew Beaumont, of Moortown, with firefighter Jack Leaning of Moortown Fire Station

1. Leeds Jewish Housing Association

Five-year-old Drew Beaumont, of Moortown, with firefighter Jack Leaning of Moortown Fire Station Photo: Steve Riding

Sara Saunders, of Jewish Women's Aid, and Simon Phillips, community engagement officer at Leeds Jewish Housing Association

2. Leeds Jewish Housing Association

Sara Saunders, of Jewish Women's Aid, and Simon Phillips, community engagement officer at Leeds Jewish Housing Association Photo: Steve Riding

Rabbi Eli Pink was also celebrating his 43rd birthday by the Chabad Lubavitch Mitzvah Tank

3. Leeds Jewish Housing Association

Rabbi Eli Pink was also celebrating his 43rd birthday by the Chabad Lubavitch Mitzvah Tank Photo: Steve Riding

Three-year-old Simara Ruffell, of Alwoodley, with her colourful face paint

4. Leeds Jewish Housing Association

Three-year-old Simara Ruffell, of Alwoodley, with her colourful face paint Photo: Steve Riding

