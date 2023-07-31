Leeds Jewish Housing Association: 10 pictures as families celebrate Association's platinum anniversary
A Leeds housing association proudly marked its platinum anniversary with a celebration this weekend.
Leeds Jewish Housing Association hosted a party on Sunday as it celebrates 70 years of providing social housing and wider social welfare provision for the Jewish community in the city. Families enjoyed inflatables, circus and drama workshops, a range of stalls, free refreshments and live music.
Here are 10 pictures as the celebrations took place.
