Leeds Jewish Housing Association is hosting a celebration on Sunday, July 30, as it celebrates 70 years of providing social housing and wider social welfare provision for the Jewish community in the city.

The event will take place at its main site on Queenshill Avenue in Moortown from 2pm-5pm and will include inflatables for children, circus and drama workshops, a huge range of stalls, free refreshments and live music.

There will also be an opportunity to view photos and magazines from the past, as well as visits from West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Leeds Jewish Housing Association is marking its 70th birthday this weekend. Photo: Leeds Jewish Housing Association

Chief executive at Leeds Jewish Housing Association Mark Grandfield said: “The association is very proud of its history and what we’ve achieved and that’s what we’re celebrating now; we’re celebrating those philanthropic founding fathers who had the initial vision so many years ago, we’re celebrating those countless generations who have lived with us and those living with us now, we’re celebrating the partners we’ve worked with and the volunteers who’ve helped us.

"All of this builds up to a collective worth that is Leeds Jewish Housing Association and we think that’s definitely worth a 70th birthday party”

Leeds Jewish Housing Association has received financial contribution from Bensons Panels, Lighthouse Risk Services, Market Taylor and 1st Select as principal sponsors together with donations from a range of other companies to celebrate this milestone.

