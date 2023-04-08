News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
16 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
17 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
17 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
19 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
20 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this huge 12-bedroom family estate in Horsforth with stunning views

This stunning 12-bedroom family estate in Horsforth is on the market.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:37 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 08:52 BST

Set within five acres, the estate is located in Bayton Lane, Horsforth. It is on the market for £2.5m and has been described as a “one-off opportunity”, as well as “perfect for multi-generation families”.

It is comprised of three residencies – Bayton House, The Stables and The Barn. Bayton House is the largest of the three residences at 4,288 sqft, meanwhile The Stables offers 1,768 sqft and The Barn benefits from a total of 2,250 sqft.

Take a tour of the estate with our gallery below. More information can be found on the Zoopla website.

Sitting in approximately five acres, this estate hosts three dwellings.

1. Aerial view

Sitting in approximately five acres, this estate hosts three dwellings. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The estate has private lawned south facing gardens.

2. Exterior

The estate has private lawned south facing gardens. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
All three residences have open-plan kitchens.

3. Kitchen

All three residences have open-plan kitchens. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
There are eight living rooms in total.

4. Living room

There are eight living rooms in total. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
HorsforthLeedsZoopla