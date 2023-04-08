This stunning 12-bedroom family estate in Horsforth is on the market.

Set within five acres, the estate is located in Bayton Lane, Horsforth. It is on the market for £2.5m and has been described as a “one-off opportunity”, as well as “perfect for multi-generation families”.

It is comprised of three residencies – Bayton House, The Stables and The Barn. Bayton House is the largest of the three residences at 4,288 sqft, meanwhile The Stables offers 1,768 sqft and The Barn benefits from a total of 2,250 sqft.

Take a tour of the estate with our gallery below. More information can be found on the Zoopla website.

