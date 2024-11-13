Inside the property on Roker Lane in Pudsey is a spacious reception room with a charming fireplace leading to a bright, L-shaped kitchen and dining area. Double doors open onto the landscaped garden which includes some unique features.

At the rear of the garden is a cosy summer house, perfect for relaxing in the warmer months, along with a former garage converted into a fully soundproofed outbuilding complete with its own WC which the previous owners used as a music room.

The first floor has three bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the converted loft on the second floor provides a versatile space that could serve as a fourth bedroom.

Listed with estate agent Linley & Simpson, this home is available with a guide price of £249,000.

