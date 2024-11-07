Leeds band about-faces playing a gig every day of November to raise awareness and support of local venues
Indie five-piece about-faces have set out on the mission in support of their latest single ‘Guestlist’ and as a way to pay homage to their home city and highlight the challenges faces by Northern bands.
The group, which formed two years ago and has amassed a solid local fanbase, will be playing pubs, venues and bars around the city, as well as busking in the city centre and supporting Hard-Fi at Leeds Stylus during the busy month.
Lead singer Sennen Ludman said: “We thought it was a bit crazy but we wanted to do something that was wholly about Leeds.
“This campaign represents more than just a music release; it's a reflection of our dedication to the city and a response to the obstacles many Northern artists face in a predominantly London-centric music industry.”
The idea was born of the opening lyric to the group’s new single, which goes: “Another show in London that we can’t afford.”
Sennen explained: ”This line resonates deeply with us and highlights the divide felt by so many northern musicians who struggle to balance opportunity and cost.”
He added that the band had previously had been left jolted after “paying £500 for almost nothing” when performing in London and so have focused on playing pubs and venues relevant to the areas they grew up in.
Sennen said: “By dedicating November to playing local gigs, we’re bringing music directly to our community, in the city we proudly call home, aiming to demonstrate that a Leeds band can thrive right here, giving back to the people who have supported us from the start.
“We have to give credit to bands like Yard Act and English Teacher, who have done loads to shine a light on talent based in Leeds and the North.”
The band will conclude the campaign with a free-entry show at Hyde Park Book Club on December 10, for which those wanting to go can “sign up to the guestlist”.
Sennen saying: “Our goal is to set a new standard for what it means to be a music artist from Leeds, aiming not only to fill rooms but to fill a need within our community for music and camaraderie.”
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas
Below is the current list for about-faces tour dates throughout November, though some are yet to be confirmed:
- 01/11 Tap House, Otley
- 02/11 The Venue, Horsforth
- 03/11 Crooked Clock, Hunslet
- 04/11 Northern Guitars
- 05/11 Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood
- 06/11 Duck and Drake
- 07/11 Chemic Tavern
- 08/11 Nelson Arms, Morley
- 09/11 Black Lion, Bramley
- 10/11 The Manor Inn, Pudsey
- 11/11 TBC
- 12/11 The Grove
- 13/11 Wapen Take
- 14/11 The Crown and Anchor, Rodley
- 15/11 Horsforth Brewery
- 16/11 Busking
- 17/11 Crusader, Garforth
- 18/11 The Falconers Rest
- 19/11 Crowd of Favours
- 20/11 TBC
- 21/11 Beulah
- 22/11 Coach and Horses
- 23/11 Butterbowl, Farnley
- 24/11 Pudsey Tavern
- 25/11 Garforth Working Men’s Club
- 26/11 The Ship
- 27/11 TBC
- 28/11 Moot Hall Arms
- 29/11 Leeds Stylus supporting Hard-Fi
- 30/11 The Owl, Rodley