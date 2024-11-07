A Leeds band has set out on a mission to play a different venue in Leeds on every day of November.

Indie five-piece about-faces have set out on the mission in support of their latest single ‘Guestlist’ and as a way to pay homage to their home city and highlight the challenges faces by Northern bands.

The group, which formed two years ago and has amassed a solid local fanbase, will be playing pubs, venues and bars around the city, as well as busking in the city centre and supporting Hard-Fi at Leeds Stylus during the busy month.

Leeds band about-faces will be playing a different venue in the city on every day of November | about-faces

Lead singer Sennen Ludman said: “We thought it was a bit crazy but we wanted to do something that was wholly about Leeds.

“This campaign represents more than just a music release; it's a reflection of our dedication to the city and a response to the obstacles many Northern artists face in a predominantly London-centric music industry.”

The idea was born of the opening lyric to the group’s new single, which goes: “Another show in London that we can’t afford.”

Sennen explained: ”This line resonates deeply with us and highlights the divide felt by so many northern musicians who struggle to balance opportunity and cost.”

about-faces set up in Leeds two years ago | about-faces

He added that the band had previously had been left jolted after “paying £500 for almost nothing” when performing in London and so have focused on playing pubs and venues relevant to the areas they grew up in.

Sennen said: “By dedicating November to playing local gigs, we’re bringing music directly to our community, in the city we proudly call home, aiming to demonstrate that a Leeds band can thrive right here, giving back to the people who have supported us from the start.

“We have to give credit to bands like Yard Act and English Teacher, who have done loads to shine a light on talent based in Leeds and the North.”

The band will conclude the campaign with a free-entry show at Hyde Park Book Club on December 10, for which those wanting to go can “sign up to the guestlist”.

Sennen saying: “Our goal is to set a new standard for what it means to be a music artist from Leeds, aiming not only to fill rooms but to fill a need within our community for music and camaraderie.”

Below is the current list for about-faces tour dates throughout November, though some are yet to be confirmed:

01/11 Tap House, Otley

02/11 The Venue, Horsforth

03/11 Crooked Clock, Hunslet

04/11 Northern Guitars

05/11 Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood

06/11 Duck and Drake

07/11 Chemic Tavern

08/11 Nelson Arms, Morley

09/11 Black Lion, Bramley

10/11 The Manor Inn, Pudsey

11/11 TBC

12/11 The Grove

13/11 Wapen Take

14/11 The Crown and Anchor, Rodley

15/11 Horsforth Brewery

16/11 Busking

17/11 Crusader, Garforth

18/11 The Falconers Rest

19/11 Crowd of Favours

20/11 TBC

21/11 Beulah

22/11 Coach and Horses

23/11 Butterbowl, Farnley

24/11 Pudsey Tavern

25/11 Garforth Working Men’s Club

26/11 The Ship

27/11 TBC

28/11 Moot Hall Arms

29/11 Leeds Stylus supporting Hard-Fi

30/11 The Owl, Rodley