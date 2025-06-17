Situated on Finkle Court in Gildersome, this stylish home offers spacious and versatile accommodation arranged over three floors. It is ideal for families or those seeking flexible living and is currently listed on the market with Purplebricks for £365,000.

Upon entering, you are welcomed into the entrance hall, which provides access to the ground floor. Here, you'll find a modern cloakroom with a WC and a contemporary shower room that includes a private sauna.

At the rear of the house, there is a spacious and modern kitchen and family room fitted with sleek wall and base units, along with integrated appliances. This area features a dining and lounge space that overlooks the private rear garden.

On the first floor, there is a living room with access to a balcony that overlooks the front of the property. Adjacent to the living room is the luxurious master bedroom, which boasts its own en suite shower room and a dressing room.

The second floor accommodates three additional bedrooms, including a second double bedroom with an en suite. The two remaining bedrooms share a modern family bathroom.

Outside, the fully enclosed rear garden has been landscaped to create a private, low-maintenance space perfect for relaxation. Additionally, the garage has been converted by the current owners into a Leeds United-themed bar, providing another versatile space.