Estate agent William H Brown has listed a three-bedroom terraced property on Skelton Terrace in the Osmondthorpe area for £220,000.

This home is perfect for first-time buyers, families, and Leeds United fans alike.

It features a beautifully landscaped rear garden complete with a pergola and an outbuilding currently used as a bar.

Inside, the entrance hall leads to a spacious living room and a modern open-plan kitchen and dining room.

Here, you’ll find a lovely conservatory overlooking the garden as well as stairs leading to the first floor.

On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms and a single room that can be ideally used as an office.