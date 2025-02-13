Take a look around this mid-terrace house in east Leeds with its own Leeds United-themed bar in the garden

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

Celebrate Leeds United's latest victory in your very own themed bar located in this east Leeds home.

Estate agent William H Brown has listed a three-bedroom terraced property on Skelton Terrace in the Osmondthorpe area for £220,000.

This home is perfect for first-time buyers, families, and Leeds United fans alike.

It features a beautifully landscaped rear garden complete with a pergola and an outbuilding currently used as a bar.

Inside, the entrance hall leads to a spacious living room and a modern open-plan kitchen and dining room.

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Here, you’ll find a lovely conservatory overlooking the garden as well as stairs leading to the first floor.

On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms and a single room that can be ideally used as an office.

The house bathroom is equipped with a bathtub and a shower overhead.

1. Skelton Terrace, Osmondthorpe, Leeds

William H Brown

Photo Sales

2. Skelton Terrace, Osmondthorpe, Leeds

William H Brown

Photo Sales

3. Skelton Terrace, Osmondthorpe, Leeds

William H Brown

Photo Sales

4. Skelton Terrace, Osmondthorpe, Leeds

William H Brown

Photo Sales

5. Skelton Terrace, Osmondthorpe, Leeds

William H Brown

Photo Sales

6. Skelton Terrace, Osmondthorpe, Leeds

William H Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedLeedsWilliam H BrownProperty
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice