Located on Acaster Drive in Garforth, just a short drive east of Leeds city centre, this three-bedroom detached home features open-plan living and modern conveniences, including electric vehicle (EV) charging, making it the perfect family home.

As you enter, you'll find a bright and spacious hallway that leads to a stylish open-plan lounge, dining, and kitchen area, which is equipped with sleek, high-end units and appliances.

Large patio doors open up to the rear garden, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

The hallway also provides access to three well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern bathroom that includes both a bathtub and a separate shower, along with a convenient utility space.

Outside, the generous rear garden features a patio area that is ideal for summer gatherings.

Stairs lead to a versatile garden house that can be used as an office, home gym, storage, or for various other purposes.