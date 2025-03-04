Located on Acaster Drive in Garforth, just a short drive east of Leeds city centre, this three-bedroom detached home features open-plan living and modern conveniences, including electric vehicle (EV) charging, making it the perfect family home.
As you enter, you'll find a bright and spacious hallway that leads to a stylish open-plan lounge, dining, and kitchen area, which is equipped with sleek, high-end units and appliances.
Large patio doors open up to the rear garden, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.
The hallway also provides access to three well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern bathroom that includes both a bathtub and a separate shower, along with a convenient utility space.
Outside, the generous rear garden features a patio area that is ideal for summer gatherings.
Stairs lead to a versatile garden house that can be used as an office, home gym, storage, or for various other purposes.
The property is currently listed with Purple Bricks at an asking price of £500,000.
