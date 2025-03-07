As the warmer weather returns this week, many of our readers may have already begun their annual garden maintenance.
Whether you're seeking gardening inspiration, looking for new tools or plants, or just want a nice spot to grab a bite to eat, Leeds has plenty to offer.
1. Caring For Life Garden Nurseries, House Farm, Otley Old Rd, Leeds LS16 7NH - 4.7/5 stars
Andrew W said: "Lovely 15th Century Farm with a lovely restaurant/shop with great food & small Coffee shop, along with the CFL Nurseries Garden Shop/Glasshouse. Supporting Caring For Life charity which helps vulnerable people across the city of Leeds." | Google
2. Riverside Plants, Brandon Nurseries, Brandon Ln, Shadwell, Leeds LS17 9JL - 4.7/5 stars
Alisdair Chalmers said: "Very helpful staff (as I know nothing about plants). Huge variety in plants at very good prices compared to big retailers. Would highly recommend. Before and after photos of the garden." | Google
3. Springfield Nursery, Thorpe Ln, Tingley, Wakefield WF3 1SL - 4.7/5 stars
Louise Edwards wrote: "This garden centre is a real gem, lots of choice and well laid out. My dad used to come here to buy plants and he was really fussy about where he got them from, so I won't go anywhere else. Staff are friendly and very helpful, the plants always are healthy and well maintained, and their prices are much better than the chains and DIY stores. I won't go anywhere else for plants. Shop local and support independent retailers." | Google
4. Swincar Nurseries, Chevin End Rd, Guiseley, Leeds LS20 9DL - 4.7/5 stars
Jennifer Windler said: "Been buying everything you need for garden and allotment for many years. Proper nursery. Good quality plants and good price. Wonderful nursery. I buy my geraniums as plug plants from here and bring them on my self and once again now planted out in my tubes all round my bungalow, they give a wonderful display. Highly recommend this nursery. You can also get a coffee or tea here now as well." | Graham Parker
5. Woodend Nurseries, Preston Ln, Great Preston, Leeds LS26 8AP - 4.7/5 stars
Joe Burns said: "This unpretentious nursery has a really good selection of plants and they are all at very reasonable prices. The plants are clearly well-cared for. There are a few gardening accesories available for purchase and stuff like compost and bark - but none of the nonsense you get in larger garden centres. Plants that I have bought here have always thrived." | Google
6. Fields Garden Centre, Finkle Hill, Sherburn in Elmet, Leeds LS25 6EJ - 4.6/5 stars
Finn Sloan said: "The staff were incredibly friendly and willing to support me with some advice on plant care. There is an extensive range of plants, furniture, and other items. I will be coming back." | Fields Garden Centre/Google
