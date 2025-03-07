3 . Springfield Nursery, Thorpe Ln, Tingley, Wakefield WF3 1SL - 4.7/5 stars

Louise Edwards wrote: "This garden centre is a real gem, lots of choice and well laid out. My dad used to come here to buy plants and he was really fussy about where he got them from, so I won't go anywhere else. Staff are friendly and very helpful, the plants always are healthy and well maintained, and their prices are much better than the chains and DIY stores. I won't go anywhere else for plants. Shop local and support independent retailers." | Google