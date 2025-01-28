Situated on Roundhay Mount, just off Easterly Road between Oakwood and Chapeltown, this three-bedroom semi-detached house boasts beautiful character features that are ready to be updated into a modern living space.
The home is on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for £310,000 and features well-proportioned rooms with high ceilings, stripped floorboards and a feature fireplace.
Step into an entrance hallway that leads through to a living room with a large bay window to the front elevation.
To the rear is a dining room and separate a kitchen with Rayburn inset feature brick chimney breast.
On the first floor, the landing leads through to two double bedrooms, a WC and a separate shower room.
The master bedroom is located on the top floor and features a wood burner and access to a bathroom with a panelled bathtub.
There is also a basement with useful cellar storage and a utility room.
Outside, the property boasts gardens to the front and the rear and a shared driveway with access via wrought iron gates leading to a garage.
