Situated on Roundhay Mount, just off Easterly Road between Oakwood and Chapeltown, this three-bedroom semi-detached house boasts beautiful character features that are ready to be updated into a modern living space.

Step into an entrance hallway that leads through to a living room with a large bay window to the front elevation.

To the rear is a dining room and separate a kitchen with Rayburn inset feature brick chimney breast.

On the first floor, the landing leads through to two double bedrooms, a WC and a separate shower room.

The master bedroom is located on the top floor and features a wood burner and access to a bathroom with a panelled bathtub.

There is also a basement with useful cellar storage and a utility room.

Outside, the property boasts gardens to the front and the rear and a shared driveway with access via wrought iron gates leading to a garage.