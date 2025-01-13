A look inside this stunning £210k duplex apartment with two balconies overlooking the canal for sale in Leeds

Published 13th Jan 2025

The views from this Leeds apartment are hard to beat.

Estate agent Manning Stainton has put to sale this superb two-bedroom apartment with canal-side walks right from the doorstep for sale for £210,000. Located on Narrowboat Wharfe in Rodley, the home boasts two balconies both offering stunning views of the canal and beyond.

Arranged over two floors, you enter the flat on the ground floor via a communal entrance.

Inside, the home has an entrance hallway with built-in storage, leading through to a bright and spacious sitting room with double doors opening out onto a generous balcony.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of cream hi-gloss units with splashback tiling, ceiling spotlights and vinyl flooring.

A double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, ceiling coving and en suite shower room can also be found on this floor.

Up the stairs, the landing leads to a second double bedroom with a lovely balcony, a house bathroom with bath and separate shower and a versatile room which can be used as a home office, walk-in closet or nursery.

The home comes with an allocated parking spot in the resident's car park.

