Arranged over two floors, you enter the flat on the ground floor via a communal entrance.

Inside, the home has an entrance hallway with built-in storage, leading through to a bright and spacious sitting room with double doors opening out onto a generous balcony.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of cream hi-gloss units with splashback tiling, ceiling spotlights and vinyl flooring.

A double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, ceiling coving and en suite shower room can also be found on this floor.

Up the stairs, the landing leads to a second double bedroom with a lovely balcony, a house bathroom with bath and separate shower and a versatile room which can be used as a home office, walk-in closet or nursery.

The home comes with an allocated parking spot in the resident's car park.

