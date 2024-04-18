33 feel-good photos take you back to Calverley and Rodley in the mid 2000s

These photo memories celebrated life around two neighbouring west Leeds villages in the mid 2000s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 18th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

They showcase the best of what Calverley and Rodleyhad to offer in the middle of the first decade of the new millennium from 2004 and 2007. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community from schools, pubsand restaurants to fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 44 fab photos take you back to Farsley and Calverley in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook 'YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign for free news and sport emails

The closure of Rodley Village Primary School was marked with a balloon release in July 2007.

1. Rodley

The closure of Rodley Village Primary School was marked with a balloon release in July 2007. Photo: Ross Parry

Photo Sales
Inside Olivers Paris restaurant and bar pictured in June 2005.

2. Rodley

Inside Olivers Paris restaurant and bar pictured in June 2005. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Pupils from Calverley Parkside Primary School take part in The Big Sing singing the Bill Withers song Lean On Me. Pictured in December 2005.

3. Calverley

Pupils from Calverley Parkside Primary School take part in The Big Sing singing the Bill Withers song Lean On Me. Pictured in December 2005. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Rodley Cricket team first XI pictured afterwinning the Pools Paper Mills Cup in 2005.

4. Rodley

Rodley Cricket team first XI pictured afterwinning the Pools Paper Mills Cup in 2005. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Pupils from Calverley Parkside and Calverley C of E Primary with a time capsule that was to be buried at the Calverley Monument in February 2005.

5. Calverley

Pupils from Calverley Parkside and Calverley C of E Primary with a time capsule that was to be buried at the Calverley Monument in February 2005. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A music beer festival was staged at the Abbey Inn on Pollard Lane in July 2007. Pictured are local band Silverlode, from left Rob Rowley, David Doran and Gaz Sutcliffe.

6. Rodley

A music beer festival was staged at the Abbey Inn on Pollard Lane in July 2007. Pictured are local band Silverlode, from left Rob Rowley, David Doran and Gaz Sutcliffe. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.