We might not get to enjoy a white Christmas in Leeds this year, but there are plenty of beautiful winter walks on our doorsteps.
Whether you’re taking a Boxing Day stroll or blowing off the cobwebs on New Year’s Day, we are lucky have a wide variety of routes to choose from.
From nature trails and longer hikes to family-friendly parks, these walking routes are perfect for getting out in nature over the festive period.
1. Harewood House
There are more than 100 acres of gardens to explore in the grounds of this attractive stately home. And Harewood has been home to a deer park since the medieval era with three types of deer spread over 4,000 acres of land. Photo: Glen Minikin
2. Golden Acre Park
Sitting on the route of both the Leeds Country Way and the Meanwood Valley Trail, Golden Acre Park attracts plenty of walkers, and is known for its picturesque gardens and circular lakeside walk. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Meanwood Valley Trail
The Meanwood Valley Trail is seven mile linear walk runs from Woodhouse Moor, along the Meanwood Valley through to Breary Marsh, next to Golden Acre Park. Meandering through pretty woodland along a relatively flat route, it is fit for all abilities. Photo: National World
4. Bramhope Circular Walk
The Bramhope Circular Walk is a gentle walk that begins at Bramhope, near the Fox and Hounds pub. It is approximately five miles. Photo: Google
5. Roundhay Park
Covering 700 acres of parkland, lakes and woodland, walkers have plenty of scenic spots to wander around at this popular outdoor spot, incorporating both tarmac paths and woodland routes. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Gledhow Valley Woods
This slice of ancient woodland and grassland runs about 1.5km through north Leeds, following Gledhow Beck and leading around the medieval Gledhow Lake. Take in trickling waterfalls in this important conservation area. Photo: Simon Hulme