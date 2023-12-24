Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 magical winter walks in Leeds for a scenic Christmas stroll including Otley Chevin and Temple Newsam

We might not get to enjoy a white Christmas in Leeds this year, but there are plenty of beautiful winter walks on our doorsteps.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 24th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Whether you’re taking a Boxing Day stroll or blowing off the cobwebs on New Year’s Day, we are lucky have a wide variety of routes to choose from.

From nature trails and longer hikes to family-friendly parks, these walking routes are perfect for getting out in nature over the festive period.

There are more than 100 acres of gardens to explore in the grounds of this attractive stately home. And Harewood has been home to a deer park since the medieval era with three types of deer spread over 4,000 acres of land.

1. Harewood House

There are more than 100 acres of gardens to explore in the grounds of this attractive stately home. And Harewood has been home to a deer park since the medieval era with three types of deer spread over 4,000 acres of land. Photo: Glen Minikin

Photo Sales
Sitting on the route of both the Leeds Country Way and the Meanwood Valley Trail, Golden Acre Park attracts plenty of walkers, and is known for its picturesque gardens and circular lakeside walk.

2. Golden Acre Park

Sitting on the route of both the Leeds Country Way and the Meanwood Valley Trail, Golden Acre Park attracts plenty of walkers, and is known for its picturesque gardens and circular lakeside walk. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The Meanwood Valley Trail is seven mile linear walk runs from Woodhouse Moor, along the Meanwood Valley through to Breary Marsh, next to Golden Acre Park. Meandering through pretty woodland along a relatively flat route, it is fit for all abilities.

3. Meanwood Valley Trail

The Meanwood Valley Trail is seven mile linear walk runs from Woodhouse Moor, along the Meanwood Valley through to Breary Marsh, next to Golden Acre Park. Meandering through pretty woodland along a relatively flat route, it is fit for all abilities. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Bramhope Circular Walk is a gentle walk that begins at Bramhope, near the Fox and Hounds pub. It is approximately five miles.

4. Bramhope Circular Walk

The Bramhope Circular Walk is a gentle walk that begins at Bramhope, near the Fox and Hounds pub. It is approximately five miles. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Covering 700 acres of parkland, lakes and woodland, walkers have plenty of scenic spots to wander around at this popular outdoor spot, incorporating both tarmac paths and woodland routes.

5. Roundhay Park

Covering 700 acres of parkland, lakes and woodland, walkers have plenty of scenic spots to wander around at this popular outdoor spot, incorporating both tarmac paths and woodland routes. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
This slice of ancient woodland and grassland runs about 1.5km through north Leeds, following Gledhow Beck and leading around the medieval Gledhow Lake. Take in trickling waterfalls in this important conservation area.

6. Gledhow Valley Woods

This slice of ancient woodland and grassland runs about 1.5km through north Leeds, following Gledhow Beck and leading around the medieval Gledhow Lake. Take in trickling waterfalls in this important conservation area. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds