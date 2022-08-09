Leeds developer transforms historic listed building into sought-after flats

A Leeds developer has converted a historic Grade-II listed building in Bradford into a block of flats.

The transformation of Bradford’s Conditioning House, completed in 2021, sees a further 13 apartments added to the iconic building, making the former mill a much sought-after postcode residence in the city.

The Bradford Corporation built the Conditioning House in 1900 through a special Act of Parliament.

As an iconic building in Bradford’s textile industry, around 70% of all UK-made wool passed through Conditioning House for testing.

Leeds-based developer, Priestley Homes, added to the original 153 flats that were completed in the award-winning conversion of the Grade-II listed building last year.

The group’s main contractor, Priestley Construction, brought the £18 million residential scheme to life over a period of two years.

Restored ironwork link bridges that connected the two main mills provide 12 apartments with balcony spaces.

The additional homes were made available in May and were all sold out in a two-week period, demonstrating the appetite for quality homes across West Yorkshire.

The apartments are due to be completed by the end of 2022.

Nathan Priestley, founder and chief executive officer of the Priestley Group, said: “Transforming the Conditioning House into one of the most exclusive addresses was a labour of love for more than four years, and we delivered one of the desirable places to live in West Yorkshire creating Bradford’s highest quality apartments.

“The addition of the 13 apartments and the fact that these were sold so quickly, is a testament to the appetite for these homes and to Bradford as a place to live. We believe Conditioning House is the standard for which residential development should look like. The city is thriving, with growing inward investment boosting the local jobs market will only add to its appeal as a desirable place to live.”

Situated on Cape Street, the site comprises two meticulously refurbished four-storey buildings, connected on the south side.

The resulting U-shaped structure surrounds a once-open court, with a reinstated glass roof creating a full-height atrium beneath. Restored ironwork link bridges that connected the two main mills provide 12 apartments with balcony spaces.

One of the current units, a five-bedroom penthouse, is the most expensive apartment sold in Bradford to date and has gone to the rental market as the most expensive flat to rent in the district.

Finished to the high specification, each apartment includes: integrated appliances with high-quality, matte grey, soft close units in the kitchens, contemporary white porcelain and chrome fittings in the bathrooms and en-suites, grey or oak laminated floors and carpet and ceramic panel heaters.

Original factory gates, internal doors and ornate stonework are among many features that the Leeds developer has preserved, with the façade using bespoke double-glazed, wooden windows to retain the heritage of the original building.

Conditioning House is at the heart of BD1, adjacent to Forster Square retail park and close to the £260 million Broadway shopping centre.