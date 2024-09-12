Estate agent William H Brown has listed the stunning two-bedroom home with wraparound gardens backing onto open fields on Dean Lane in Horsforth for £425,000.
The property features high specifications throughout. A composite door leads into the entrance hallway with access to a handy utility and guest WC.
From here, enter into a stylish kitchen diner with a range of base and wall units with complimentary worktops and matching splashbacks and room for a large dining table.
A highlight of the home is the wonderful open space lounge with high open ceiling and exposed beams and trusses, solid oak flooring and French doors with large window on either side opening up onto the garden.
There are two large double bedrooms with bright neutral décor, both enjoying their own en suites with shower cubicles.
Outside, the property enjoys low-maintenance garden wrapping around the home backing onto open fields. The garden is enclosed with timber fencing with Indian stone flagged patios, gravel and AstroTurf lawn.
