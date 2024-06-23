Located just off Shadwell Lane in Moortown, Leeds, this three-bedroom property is on the market with estate agents Pattinson with a guide price of £575,000.
Enter into an open-plan living and dining kitchen with stylish stairs to the first floor and a spacious lounge. Here is also a guest WC and utility room.
On the first floor is the stylish master bedroom with its own en suite as well as two additional double bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes.
The fully tiled house bathroom benefits from a bath, WC and wash basin.
Externally, this home features a fully landscaped garden with a beautiful patio area and a large lawn with a pebbled path.
To the front are two parking spaces set inside a private courtyard.
