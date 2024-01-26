1. Horsforth in the early 2000s
Football star James Milner pictured at Horsforth School in December 2002. To date he has made more than 870 appearances for seven clubs including Leeds United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Brighton. He has also been capped 61 times for England. Photo: Tony Johnson
Manager Sarah Coleman serves lunch to sisters Natasha, left, and Carlie Hammond at the Sand Bar in August 2003. Photo: Mel Hulme
Did you eat here back in the day? Fat Franco's on New Road Side pictured in October 2002. Photo: Emma Nichols
MP Paul Truswell dropped in to Althams Travel Agents to support their World's Biggest Coffee Morning event in September 2003. Photo: Third Party
Minister for School Standards David Miliband, left, meets up with his former teacher Harry Pieniazek during his visit to Newlaithes Junior School in November 2003. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Froebelian School Choir, Horsforth Choral Society and the Horsforth Leeds City Band sang Christmas carols outside Fat Francos restaurant on New Road Side in December 2003. Photo: Third Party