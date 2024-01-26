Leeds news you can trust since 1890
39 heart-warming photos take you back to Horsforth in the early 2000s

These wonderful photos celebrate life in Horsforth during the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what the town has to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the town from annual community events through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 27 wonderful photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Football star James Milner pictured at Horsforth School in December 2002. To date he has made more than 870 appearances for seven clubs including Leeds United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Brighton. He has also been capped 61 times for England. Photo: Tony Johnson

Manager Sarah Coleman serves lunch to sisters Natasha, left, and Carlie Hammond at the Sand Bar in August 2003. Photo: Mel Hulme

Did you eat here back in the day? Fat Franco's on New Road Side pictured in October 2002. Photo: Emma Nichols

MP Paul Truswell dropped in to Althams Travel Agents to support their World's Biggest Coffee Morning event in September 2003. Photo: Third Party

Minister for School Standards David Miliband, left, meets up with his former teacher Harry Pieniazek during his visit to Newlaithes Junior School in November 2003. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Froebelian School Choir, Horsforth Choral Society and the Horsforth Leeds City Band sang Christmas carols outside Fat Francos restaurant on New Road Side in December 2003. Photo: Third Party

