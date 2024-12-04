Dacre, Son & Hartley has listed the gorgeous Grade II Listed property located in the rural hamlet of Clifton near Otley for £235,000.
The stone-built, semi-detached home is set under a pitched roof and features a wealth of period charm which the right owner can turn into a truly spectacular home.
With water mains, electricity and drainage already connected, the home boasts a sitting room, kitchen and shower room on the first floor. On the first floor is a double and a single bedroom.
The home also features a lovely garden area and beautiful surrounding countryside, with easy access to Leeds, Bradford, York and Harrogate.
