A look inside this historic Grade II Listed Leeds home with a wealth of period charm in need of some upgrading

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST

This historic Leeds home is waiting for a creative buyer to help turn it into a dream home.

Dacre, Son & Hartley has listed the gorgeous Grade II Listed property located in the rural hamlet of Clifton near Otley for £235,000.

The stone-built, semi-detached home is set under a pitched roof and features a wealth of period charm which the right owner can turn into a truly spectacular home.

With water mains, electricity and drainage already connected, the home boasts a sitting room, kitchen and shower room on the first floor. On the first floor is a double and a single bedroom.

The home also features a lovely garden area and beautiful surrounding countryside, with easy access to Leeds, Bradford, York and Harrogate.

