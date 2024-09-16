A tour inside an immaculate stone built period home full of charm in a Leeds commuter town

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

This terraced period home in a Leeds commuter town has been beautifully modernised, retaining much of its character.

Estate agent Tranmer White is selling the charming stone built property with enclosed garden on Clifton Terrace in Ilkley for £525,000, close to the town centre and train station.

Inside the immaculate home is an entrance hall with tiled floor and coving to the ceiling leading to a sitting room with a window to the front elevation and a bespoke media wall complete with space for a TV and a fireplace opening with stone hearth and brick inset.

The living/dining room has a Yorkshire stone flagged floor, original pine cupboards and French doors leading onto the rear garden as well as a fireplace and breakfast bar. A range of wall and base units with granite worktops and a stylish finish makes the kitchen a perfect place to create culinary memories.

Downstairs is a useful basement with utility area with plumbing for a washing machine, worktop, wall mounted boiler and meters.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

Stairs in the hallway leads to a first floor landing leading to two good size bedrooms, and the house bathroom with oak effect tiled floor and shower over bath.

On the top floor is the impressive master bedroom with built-in wardrobes, Velux windows offers stunning views across Ilkley and the moors beyond and a study/dressing room.

Outside is a west facing enclosed rear garden with a paved patio area, decking and gated access.

1. Clifton Terrace, Ilkley

Tranmer White

Photo Sales

2. Clifton Terrace, Ilkley

Tranmer White

Photo Sales

3. Clifton Terrace, Ilkley

Tranmer White

Photo Sales

4. Clifton Terrace, Ilkley

Tranmer White

Photo Sales

5. Clifton Terrace, Ilkley

Tranmer White

Photo Sales

6. Clifton Terrace, Ilkley

Tranmer White

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:IlkleyYorkshirePropertyLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice