Inside the immaculate home is an entrance hall with tiled floor and coving to the ceiling leading to a sitting room with a window to the front elevation and a bespoke media wall complete with space for a TV and a fireplace opening with stone hearth and brick inset.

The living/dining room has a Yorkshire stone flagged floor, original pine cupboards and French doors leading onto the rear garden as well as a fireplace and breakfast bar. A range of wall and base units with granite worktops and a stylish finish makes the kitchen a perfect place to create culinary memories.

Downstairs is a useful basement with utility area with plumbing for a washing machine, worktop, wall mounted boiler and meters.

Stairs in the hallway leads to a first floor landing leading to two good size bedrooms, and the house bathroom with oak effect tiled floor and shower over bath.

On the top floor is the impressive master bedroom with built-in wardrobes, Velux windows offers stunning views across Ilkley and the moors beyond and a study/dressing room.

Outside is a west facing enclosed rear garden with a paved patio area, decking and gated access.