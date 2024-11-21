Calverley Old Hall, which is nested in between Leeds and Bradford, has undergone an “immensely complex” repair and renovation in recent years.

The building has now been turned into a holiday-let by its owners, The Landmark Trust, and is also open to visits from the public.

It’s been a long journey for the trust, who purchased the building in 1981 following a devastating fire.

Take a look around the building its incredible transformation in the gallery below.

Calverley Old Hall is a Grade I listed medieval manor house on the outskirts of west Leeds

The house has been restored as a holiday let in a project costing £5.1m by the building conservation charity The Landmark Trust

Work began in 2021 on the Grade I-listed building and is the charity's biggest project to date

The site was recently taken off of Historic England's 'at risk register' after the major restoration of the property

The Landmark Trust projects manager Linda Locket standing in the Great Hall. The trust took over the site in 1981 and raised concerns about the building's condition, resulting in it being added to the 'at risk' register in 2016.

The 'At Risk' status helped to attract grant funding including from the Culture Recovery Fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which enabled the Landmark Trust to repair and transform the site.