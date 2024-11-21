Calverley Old Hall: 13 photos of this amazing medieval Leeds home after major £5.1m renovation

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 11:30 GMT

A medieval manor house in Leeds is now open to the public after undergoing a £5.1m renovation.

Calverley Old Hall, which is nested in between Leeds and Bradford, has undergone an “immensely complex” repair and renovation in recent years.

The building has now been turned into a holiday-let by its owners, The Landmark Trust, and is also open to visits from the public.

It’s been a long journey for the trust, who purchased the building in 1981 following a devastating fire.

Take a look around the building its incredible transformation in the gallery below.

Calverley Old Hall is a Grade I listed medieval manor house on the outskirts of west Leeds

1. Calverley Old Hall

Calverley Old Hall is a Grade I listed medieval manor house on the outskirts of west Leeds | National World

The house has been restored as a holiday let in a project costing £5.1m by the building conservation charity The Landmark Trust

2. The Painted Chamber

The house has been restored as a holiday let in a project costing £5.1m by the building conservation charity The Landmark Trust | National World

Work began in 2021 on the Grade I-listed building and is the charity's biggest project to date

3. The Solar Block

Work began in 2021 on the Grade I-listed building and is the charity's biggest project to date | Tony Johnson

The site was recently taken off of Historic England's 'at risk register' after the major restoration of the property

4. The Solar Block

The site was recently taken off of Historic England's 'at risk register' after the major restoration of the property | National World

The Landmark Trust projects manager Linda Locket standing in the Great Hall. The trust took over the site in 1981 and raised concerns about the building's condition, resulting in it being added to the 'at risk' register in 2016.

5. The Landmark Trust

The Landmark Trust projects manager Linda Locket standing in the Great Hall. The trust took over the site in 1981 and raised concerns about the building's condition, resulting in it being added to the 'at risk' register in 2016. | National World

The ‘At Risk’ status helped to attract grant funding including from the Culture Recovery Fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which enabled the Landmark Trust to repair and transform the site.

6. The side of Calverley Old Hall

The ‘At Risk’ status helped to attract grant funding including from the Culture Recovery Fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which enabled the Landmark Trust to repair and transform the site. | National World

