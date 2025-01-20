The three-bedroom home is located on The Poplars in Guiseley and is for sale with no onward chain with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley, who is looking for offers over £300,000.
Enter into the gorgeous open-plan living and dining kitchen via an entrance door to the side of the property.
This extended space is full of premium features, including a range of fitted units and appliances, an induction hob and dishwasher, a central island an 8K television with a sound bar.
Large bi-folding doors open up to the rear garden.
At the front of the home is a bay windowed living room ideal for unwinding after a long day. It boasts a stunning media wall with a second television.
Stairs in the living room lead to the first-floor landing which gives access to three good-size bedrooms and a brand-new house bathroom with a contemporary bathtub.
Outside, the front of the property has a large tarmac driveway with ample parking space. To the rear is an enclosed rear garden with a large patio, artificial lawn and a decked seating area.
🗞 When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.