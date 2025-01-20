A look inside this extended £300k Guiseley home with no onward chain on the market for £300 thousand in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST

A beautifully renovated semi-detached home in a quiet Leeds town location is on the market.

The three-bedroom home is located on The Poplars in Guiseley and is for sale with no onward chain with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley, who is looking for offers over £300,000.

Enter into the gorgeous open-plan living and dining kitchen via an entrance door to the side of the property.

This extended space is full of premium features, including a range of fitted units and appliances, an induction hob and dishwasher, a central island an 8K television with a sound bar.

Large bi-folding doors open up to the rear garden.

At the front of the home is a bay windowed living room ideal for unwinding after a long day. It boasts a stunning media wall with a second television.

Stairs in the living room lead to the first-floor landing which gives access to three good-size bedrooms and a brand-new house bathroom with a contemporary bathtub.

Outside, the front of the property has a large tarmac driveway with ample parking space. To the rear is an enclosed rear garden with a large patio, artificial lawn and a decked seating area.

🗞 When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. The Poplars, Guiseley, Leeds, LS20

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

2. The Poplars, Guiseley, Leeds, LS20

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

3. The Poplars, Guiseley, Leeds, LS20

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

4. The Poplars, Guiseley, Leeds, LS20

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

5. The Poplars, Guiseley, Leeds, LS20

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

6. The Poplars, Guiseley, Leeds, LS20

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GuiseleyLeedsPropertySpaceAppliances
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice