The three-bedroom home is located on The Poplars in Guiseley and is for sale with no onward chain with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley, who is looking for offers over £300,000.

Enter into the gorgeous open-plan living and dining kitchen via an entrance door to the side of the property.

This extended space is full of premium features, including a range of fitted units and appliances, an induction hob and dishwasher, a central island an 8K television with a sound bar.

Large bi-folding doors open up to the rear garden.

At the front of the home is a bay windowed living room ideal for unwinding after a long day. It boasts a stunning media wall with a second television.

Stairs in the living room lead to the first-floor landing which gives access to three good-size bedrooms and a brand-new house bathroom with a contemporary bathtub.

Outside, the front of the property has a large tarmac driveway with ample parking space. To the rear is an enclosed rear garden with a large patio, artificial lawn and a decked seating area.

