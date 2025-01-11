The home spans two floors, and on the ground floor, you'll find a lounge with distinctive arched windows and a beautiful fireplace. There is also a second reception room currently being used as a dining room, along with an open-plan dining and breakfast kitchen.

The kitchen is well-equipped with a generous range of base and wall units, and it includes a feature fireplace in the living area. Additionally, there is a guest WC and a utility room.

A gorgeous split staircase leads to two landings with exposed beams, which provide access to five bedrooms and the house bathroom. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, beams, air conditioning, and its own en suite shower room. The bathroom features a three-piece suite, including a roll-top bath.

Outside, the property offers a delightful garden, mainly laid to lawn with planted borders, a patio, and a built-in barbecue. To the side, there is a useful storage area for logs, a driveway for off-street parking, and an additional storage shed.

