The refurbishment of a Grade II listed building in Leeds has been completed.

Gate Lodge, located adjacent to Temple Mills known for its unique Egyptian façade, has undergone extensive repairs carried out by property development and investment company CEG.

The programme aimed to secure the building’s removal from the Historic England Heritage at Risk Register by 2025. It also served as a prototype for masonry repairs planned for the Mill’s east elevation.

CEG’s project manager, Aaron Duggan, explained that their specialist team began work on the Grade II listed building in the spring of 2024.

“We have opened up the structure, removed the remnant roof slab, repaired, repointed and pinned fractured masonry, replaced corroded cast iron ties and reinstated the roof structure before laying a modern roof covering and fitting sash windows and new doors,” he said.

Funding from Historic England made the repair possible, with CEG supported by a team of contractors, designers and structural engineers.

Giles Proctor, Historic England Architect, said: “The successful restoration of the Gate Lodge marks a significant milestone for the Temple Works site. Through our funding support and working alongside CEG and their specialist team, we're proud to have helped secure the future of this important historic building.

“The high-quality conservation work undertaken gives us confidence that the Gate Lodge will be removed from the Heritage at Risk Register in 2025, ensuring it can be enjoyed by future generations."

