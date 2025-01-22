Enter into the ground floor where a country-style dining kitchen and a cosy lounge with fireplace and access to the rear garden can be found.

Stairs lead down to a basement, where two useful storage rooms can be found.

The first floor hosts the master bedroom, which has built-in storage and a beautiful fireplace, along with a second double bedroom and the house bathroom.

The third bedroom can be found on the top floor and benefits from eaves storage.

Outside, the property has off-street parking to the front and a well-maintained garden with a southernly aspect to the rear.

