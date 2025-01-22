A look inside this stone-built terraced home in Leeds full of charming period features for sale for £290k

This charming stone-built terrace in Leeds boasts beautiful period features set over four floors.

The home is located on Henry Terrace in Yeadon and is on the market with estate agent Hunters for £290,000.

Enter into the ground floor where a country-style dining kitchen and a cosy lounge with fireplace and access to the rear garden can be found.

Stairs lead down to a basement, where two useful storage rooms can be found.

The first floor hosts the master bedroom, which has built-in storage and a beautiful fireplace, along with a second double bedroom and the house bathroom.

The third bedroom can be found on the top floor and benefits from eaves storage.

Outside, the property has off-street parking to the front and a well-maintained garden with a southernly aspect to the rear.

