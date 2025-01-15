Located on the Cross Gates side of York Road, the home has been with the same family for four decades and has now been put on the market by estate agent Manning Stainton for £295,000.

The property is set over three floors, with the ground floor comprising an entrance porch leading into an entrance hallway with handy under stairs storage.

The home has two reception rooms, including the light and airy living room with a feature fireplace and a dining room with bi-folding doors leading to a beautiful conservatory with ceramic tiled floor, double glazing and doors leading out to the rear garden.

The kitchen is fitted with contemporary base and wall units with complementary work surfaces, gas hob and electric oven, integrated fridge-freezer, grill/microwave and washer and dryer.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms, including the master which has a bay window to the front and fitted wardrobes, and a single bedroom which can be used as a home office. There is also the four-piece house bathroom with a bath with a shower over as well as a separate double shower cubicle.

Up the stairs to the top floor is a double bedroom with eaves storage, two skylights and a second bathroom with a sloped ceiling and bathtub.

Outside, the home is set back from the main road with a green area and access road leading to the gated property.

A paved driveway offers ample off-street parking and leads to a detached garage to the side.

To the rear is an enclosed low-maintenance block paved garden with a large patio ideal for hosting barbecues and entertaining.

