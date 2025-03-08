Take a tour inside this elegant Edwardian Leeds townhouse with cinema room and many original period features

Step inside this elegant Edwardian home on a highly regarded tree-lined avenue in Leeds.

Situated on Oakwood Drive in the popular suburb Oakwood in northeast Leeds, the gorgeous townhouse sits just a few minutes from hotspots like Roundhay Park and the nearby Roundhay High School.

Inside, a ground-floor entrance hallway with an original panelled door and wood flooring sets the tone for the rest of the property.

It leads to an elegant living room with a decorative high ceiling, Delph rail and a feature fireplace.

The kitchen and dining space have been opened up to create a fantastic open-plan kitchen and living space ideal for entertaining, with high-quality fittings and units.

Underneath, the basement has been converted into a useful storage, utility, guest WC and a brilliant cinema room with bi-folding doors leading directly onto the garden.

Back upstairs, the stunning first-floor landing gives access to the master bedroom and a second double bedroom, both with feature fireplaces, and a single bedroom which is currently used as a dressing room. The house bathroom is also on this floor, featuring a luxurious four-piece suite with a roll-top bathtub.

On the top floor are two attic-style double bedrooms with feature fireplaces, an office room with Velux window and a shower room with a modern suite.

The elegance continues outside, with a courtyard-style garden to the front and a spacious enclosed garden to the rear with access from the cinema room and via stairs from the kitchen. It has a decked seating area, a central lawn and planted borders.

Estate agent Manning Stainton currently has the home listed on the market for £760,000.

