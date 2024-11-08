Listed with estate agent Linley & Simpson with a guide price of £580,000, this delightful home on Pentagon Way boasts a detached garage with an EV charging point, a private driveway and a landscaped garden close to the bustling town centre.

Inside, the double-fronted home opens into a welcoming reception hall with guest WC and storage. The spacious, dual-aspect sitting room has a gorgeous log burner, while the open-plan living kitchen provides an ideal space for entertaining.

An air-conditioned sitting area, seamlessly connected to the south-facing garden, enjoys lots of natural light from elegant French doors and skylight windows.

The first floor hosts the main bedroom with fitted wardrobes, air conditioning and an en suite shower room, alongside a second double bedroom and the family bathroom. On the top floor, two additional bedrooms share a well-appointed shower room.

The home is approached via a paved walkway with mature shrubs behind wrought iron fencing. The sunny rear garden features an astroturf lawn, a patio area, raised flower beds, and gated access to the front.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox