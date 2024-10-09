Estate agent Purplebricks has listed the two-bedroom semi-detached home on Blenkinsop Avenue in Middleton, east Leeds, for only £186,000, making it perfect for a small family or first-time buyers.
Upon entry to this charming home, one is greeted by a small hallway with convenient storage space and stairs leading to the upper floor.
To the left is a modern kitchen and diner with ample storage both above and below and a range of integrated appliances.
Through the corridor is a downstairs WC before reaching a spacious living room with double doors opening directly onto the private rear garden.
Upstairs a landing leads to two good-size double bedrooms, one to the front and one to the rear. The rooms are separated by a stylish bathroom with a bath with an overhead shower.
Outside, the property has a driveway to the front, providing ample off-street parking. The rear garden is fully enclosed and mainly laid to lawn, with a patio and garden shed.
