A tour inside a tastefully decorated family home in east Leeds for under £200,000 ideal for first time buyers

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

This home is a superb example of a well-presented and deceptively spacious home with a large rear garden with a small price tag.

Estate agent Purplebricks has listed the two-bedroom semi-detached home on Blenkinsop Avenue in Middleton, east Leeds, for only £186,000, making it perfect for a small family or first-time buyers.

Upon entry to this charming home, one is greeted by a small hallway with convenient storage space and stairs leading to the upper floor.

To the left is a modern kitchen and diner with ample storage both above and below and a range of integrated appliances.

Through the corridor is a downstairs WC before reaching a spacious living room with double doors opening directly onto the private rear garden.

Upstairs a landing leads to two good-size double bedrooms, one to the front and one to the rear. The rooms are separated by a stylish bathroom with a bath with an overhead shower.

Outside, the property has a driveway to the front, providing ample off-street parking. The rear garden is fully enclosed and mainly laid to lawn, with a patio and garden shed.

