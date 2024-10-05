Estate agent Enfields Luxe has listed the opulent five-bedroom home in a secluded location off Orchid Way in Rawdon, Leeds for £1,750,000.

The breathtaking home features an impressive entrance and landing with a sandstone feature wall and oak staircase.

The living and dining kitchen features a central island, a sloping ceiling and windows on three sides, while the split-level lounge and study features sliding library ladders.

There are five bedrooms, of which the principal suite has a walk-in wardrobe and bathroom.

One of the more unique features is the games room, which takes you to a galaxy far far away with a full replica of Millennium Falcon's flight deck from Star Wars.