A tour inside a remarkable one-of-a-kind home in Leeds with luxurious features and Star Wars room

Published 5th Oct 2024

Cattleya, named after Willian Cattley, is a truly mind-blowing home full of luxurious features and beautiful design.

Estate agent Enfields Luxe has listed the opulent five-bedroom home in a secluded location off Orchid Way in Rawdon, Leeds for £1,750,000.

The breathtaking home features an impressive entrance and landing with a sandstone feature wall and oak staircase.

The living and dining kitchen features a central island, a sloping ceiling and windows on three sides, while the split-level lounge and study features sliding library ladders.

There are five bedrooms, of which the principal suite has a walk-in wardrobe and bathroom.

One of the more unique features is the games room, which takes you to a galaxy far far away with a full replica of Millennium Falcon's flight deck from Star Wars.

Outside, the property sits on land that has been an active part of Rawdon's history since the early 18th century.

The gardens are fully south-facing and beautifully landscaped offering several patio areas and a Hydropool swim spa and hot tub. There is also a detached gym.

