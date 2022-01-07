Enjoy these photo memories from around Rawdon in 1997. PIC: Roy Fox
19 photo memories to take you back to Rawdon in 1997

These photo gems turn celebrate a year in the life of Rawdon and its residents in the mid-1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 7th January 2022, 4:45 am

Community spirit shines though in this gallery focusing on 1997 although LS19 was a postcode with its fair share of challenges. Your YEP highlighted the challenging conditions endured by pupils and staff at a primary school in the village. It was a 12 months which featured celebrations, sporting success and a focus on a star of the future. Enjoy these memories charting a year in the life of Rawdon and its residents. Spotted anyone you know? READ MORE: 15 photo memories of Yeadon and Rawdon in 1999 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The toilet block for 160 pupils in outside classrooms at Rawdon Littlemoor Junior School in January 1997.

Photo: Roy Fox

Feeding time for the ostriches at Greenside Farm in Rawdon in March 1997.

Photo: Peter Thacker

January 1997 and Rawdon AFC were celebrating a 9-1 Wharfedale Triangle League win against Westfield. Pictured are five of the six players made the scoresheet. From left, Lee Poole (2), Craig Thornton, Martin Gilks, Stuart Clarke and Dave Gilks (3).

Photo: Steve Riding

This is Rawdon's own Chris Shaw who was making a splash in the world of water skiing.

