19 photo memories to take you back to Rawdon in 1997

Community spirit shines though in this gallery focusing on 1997 although LS19 was a postcode with its fair share of challenges. Your YEP highlighted the challenging conditions endured by pupils and staff at a primary school in the village. It was a 12 months which featured celebrations, sporting success and a focus on a star of the future.
The toilet block for 160 pupils in outside classrooms at Rawdon Littlemoor Junior School in January 1997.
Photo: Roy Fox
Feeding time for the ostriches at Greenside Farm in Rawdon in March 1997.
Photo: Peter Thacker
January 1997 and Rawdon AFC were celebrating a 9-1 Wharfedale Triangle League win against Westfield. Pictured are five of the six players made the scoresheet. From left, Lee Poole (2), Craig Thornton, Martin Gilks, Stuart Clarke and Dave Gilks (3).
Photo: Steve Riding
This is Rawdon's own Chris Shaw who was making a splash in the world of water skiing.