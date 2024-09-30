Inside the beautiful property, which sits right opposite Victoria Park, is an entry hallway on the ground floor, a spacious lounge off to the front elevation, and a modern kitchen and diner to the rear with access to the garden.

Stairs lead down to an impressive-sized cellar, currently used as storage space but offering lots of potential for development.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom ideally used as a home office/study. There is also a house bathroom with a bathtub.