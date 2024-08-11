A tour inside a colourful family home packed with period features over four floors in a town near Leeds

Dennis Morton
Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Aug 2024

eXp World UK has listed this stunning period home in a town within commuting distance of Leeds for £325,000.

Inside the property on Healdfield Road in Castleford is a colourful hallway leading to a living room with bay window to the front, a dining room and a beautiful kitchen to the rear with access onto the balcony overlooking the garden.

Down the stairs on the lower ground floor is another sitting/entertaining space with its own bathroom, storage and French doors onto the garden.

Upstairs, the first floor features four good size bedrooms - one of which has its own en suite and dressing area - and a house bathroom with bathtub. The second floor has a charming attic bedroom.

Outside are private gardens with mature borders, a flagged patio area, artificial lawn and space for a storage shed.

