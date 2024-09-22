A tour inside a luxurious Leeds family home with a perfect blend of convenience and style now for sale

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

This luxurious and four bedroom residence in Leeds offers a perfect blend of convenience and style.

Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed a gorgeous semi-detached home on Brownberrie Gardens in Horsforth for £585,000.

Inside, the property is elegantly designed with modern finishes, and comprise an entrance hallway with Parquet flooring, a bay windowed formal sitting room to the front.

To the rear a superb open plan kitchen, diner and living area opening onto the landscaped rear garden.

The ground floor also has a guest bathroom and a utility with access onto the garden to the side.

On the first floor are three gorgeous bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom with free standing bath and large shower cubicle.

The top floor hosts a fourth bathroom with en suite shower room and a large walk-in wardrobe.

1. Brownberrie Gardens, Horsforth, Leeds

2. Brownberrie Gardens, Horsforth, Leeds

3. Brownberrie Gardens, Horsforth, Leeds

4. Brownberrie Gardens, Horsforth, Leeds

5. Brownberrie Gardens, Horsforth, Leeds

6. Brownberrie Gardens, Horsforth, Leeds

