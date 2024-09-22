Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed a gorgeous semi-detached home on Brownberrie Gardens in Horsforth for £585,000.
Inside, the property is elegantly designed with modern finishes, and comprise an entrance hallway with Parquet flooring, a bay windowed formal sitting room to the front.
To the rear a superb open plan kitchen, diner and living area opening onto the landscaped rear garden.
The ground floor also has a guest bathroom and a utility with access onto the garden to the side.
On the first floor are three gorgeous bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom with free standing bath and large shower cubicle.
The top floor hosts a fourth bathroom with en suite shower room and a large walk-in wardrobe.