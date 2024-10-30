Inside, the extended home features a welcoming entrance hall with a staircase to the first floor. A spacious lounge with a generous bay window and cosy gas fire sits to the front, while the heart of the property, an open dining room and kitchen, occupies the rear.

The ground floor also has a storage and guest WC, an integrated garage accessed via the kitchen, and underfloor heating throughout.

On the first floor is the master bedroom which has a lovely en suite with a corner bath and a walk-in wardrobe. There are also three additional bedrooms and a stylish family shower room.

Outside, the home is accessed through a wrought iron gate leading to a paved driveway and ample off-street parking. The rear garden is southeast-facing and features artificial grass, a patio and shrub borders, all enclosed for extra privacy.

The home also benefits from CCTV, adding extra comfort and security.

