News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Daneiko Ferguson murder: Pair who deny stabbing man to death will stand trial
2 minutes ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
50 minutes ago Murder trial jury's verdict after hearing how boy, 15, was stabbed near school
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
3 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

Leeds houses for sale: This five bed period home in Morley has views over Dartmouth Park and its own library

This fantastic five bedroom home in Morley is on the market for £875,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

Originally built in 1912 by Sir William Middlebrook, this gorgeous period home is in a fantastic position with a charming view out over Dartmouth Park. Set into pleasant lawned grounds and built as one of only two properties on Park Avenue at the time, this unique home has undergone an incredibly thorough and sympathetic scheme of refurbishment and re-modelling.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more at Manning Stainton.

Set into pleasant lawned grounds and built as one of only two properties on Park Avenue at the time, this unique home has undergone an incredibly thorough and sympathetic scheme of refurbishment and re-modelling.

1. Set into pleasant lawned grounds

Set into pleasant lawned grounds and built as one of only two properties on Park Avenue at the time, this unique home has undergone an incredibly thorough and sympathetic scheme of refurbishment and re-modelling. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
To the front elevation sits a wonderful, bay-windowed formal reception room. Next to it is a sizeable dining room with a pair of stained glass windows.

2. Bay-windowed formal reception room

To the front elevation sits a wonderful, bay-windowed formal reception room. Next to it is a sizeable dining room with a pair of stained glass windows. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Sat to the rear is a breakfast kitchen with a range of attractive shaker-fronted units, plus a utility room with a side access door.

3. Breakfast kitchen

Sat to the rear is a breakfast kitchen with a range of attractive shaker-fronted units, plus a utility room with a side access door. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Sitting off the breakfast kitchen is a beautiful room which has been enjoyed as a library and study.

4. Library and study

Sitting off the breakfast kitchen is a beautiful room which has been enjoyed as a library and study. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsManning StaintonPark Avenue