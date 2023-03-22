Leeds houses for sale: This five bed period home in Morley has views over Dartmouth Park and its own library
This fantastic five bedroom home in Morley is on the market for £875,000.
Originally built in 1912 by Sir William Middlebrook, this gorgeous period home is in a fantastic position with a charming view out over Dartmouth Park. Set into pleasant lawned grounds and built as one of only two properties on Park Avenue at the time, this unique home has undergone an incredibly thorough and sympathetic scheme of refurbishment and re-modelling.
Take a tour of the home below or find out more at Manning Stainton.
