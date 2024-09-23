Inside, the property - which benefits from central heating and double glazing throughout - combined traditional aesthetics with contemporary comforts.

On the ground floor is an open kitchen and dining area to the front elevation, which leads to the open living room to the rear with stairs to the first floor and a door onto the sunny and private rear garden.

The first floor landing leads to the principal bedroom, a large double with built-in wardrobes, and a second bedroom which can be used as an office. Here is also a charming bathroom with a bathtub.

The garden has a well-maintained lawn area and a peaceful patio along with mature shrubs, creating a tranquil outdoor area ideal for relaxation.