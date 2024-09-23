A tour inside a charming Leeds village home full of character with private garden for sale for under £200,000

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

If you’re looking for a tranquil village life with easy transport links to the hustle and bustle of Leeds, this home might be just what you’re searching for.

The modern and charming two-bedroom mid-terrace home is located on the Crescent, just a five minute walk to the train station in the popular east Leeds village Micklefield, and is on the market with Preston Baker for an incredible £185,000.

Inside, the property - which benefits from central heating and double glazing throughout - combined traditional aesthetics with contemporary comforts.

On the ground floor is an open kitchen and dining area to the front elevation, which leads to the open living room to the rear with stairs to the first floor and a door onto the sunny and private rear garden.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

The first floor landing leads to the principal bedroom, a large double with built-in wardrobes, and a second bedroom which can be used as an office. Here is also a charming bathroom with a bathtub.

The garden has a well-maintained lawn area and a peaceful patio along with mature shrubs, creating a tranquil outdoor area ideal for relaxation.

1. The Crescent, Micklefield, Leeds, LS25

Preston Baker

Photo Sales

2. The Crescent, Micklefield, Leeds, LS25

Preston Baker

Photo Sales

3. The Crescent, Micklefield, Leeds, LS25

Preston Baker

Photo Sales

4. The Crescent, Micklefield, Leeds, LS25

Preston Baker

Photo Sales

5. The Crescent, Micklefield, Leeds, LS25

Preston Baker

Photo Sales

6. The Crescent, Micklefield, Leeds, LS25

Preston Baker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MicklefieldLeedsProperty