Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They've been closed for several years, but pints could soon be flowing once more in a number of forgotten rural pubs if an MP gets his way.

Keir Mather, who was re-elected in Selby last month, has taken over responsibility for towns and villages in east Leeds including Kippax and Methley as a result of boundary changes.

The Labour MP told the YEP that improvements to local health services and tackling the cost-of-living crisis are at the top of his list of priorities in the region, along with breathing new life into old boozers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keir Mather MP said he wants to see pubs including The Moorgate in Kippax and The Blands Arms in Micklefield back open. | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He singled out The Moorgate in Kippax, a watering hole on Leeds Road that closed its doors more than two years ago, and The Blands Arms in Micklefield which has been shut since 2020.

“These places provide a social aspect to people. I’ve been doing work to get them to reopen,” explained Mr Mather.

“It’s about engaging with the owners and working constructively to make that a reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But reopening pubs is just one tactic for reinvigorating rural communities. He has also been exploring plans to bring a village shop to Micklefield.

“It’s a growing community with lots of people, but it doesn't have a village shop. That's something you should be able to expect in 2024.”

Mr Mather was first elected in Selby in 2023, becoming the youngest serving MP at the time. | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

It was a historic moment when the then 25-year-old politician won the former seat of Selby and Ainsty last year with the largest majority his party had ever overturned at a by-election.

Last month, he was re-elected with a majority of more than 10,000 votes in his new constituency, which takes in parts of Leeds and straddles the border between West and North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Winning the by-election was the privilege of my life, and this last year has shown me the power that a local MP has to make difference in their community.

“I’m really pleased that people decided to put their faith in me at the general election. I'm going to be working as hard as I can to continue the work I’ve been doing.”

Mr Mather added: “Prior to the election, I spent a lot of time here in Kippax on the doorstep listening to people’s concerns, showing up at community events and learning what makes the area tick.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to represent this part of West Yorkshire that has such a rich history, and that I feel has a really bright future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomed newly elected Mr Mather into the House of Commons last year. | Stefan Rousseau/PA

As well as improvements to local health services, he highlighted the cost-of-living crisis as a continuing focus in the constituency. He also said that reducing crime would be a key priority.

“There are issues related to antisocial behaviour in Kippax,” he said. “A lot of it is carried out by younger people, and a big focus for me will be to increase the amount that young people have to do in this area.”

Mr Mather also spoke about efforts to boost footfall on rural high streets, explaining: “Public transport is crucial. If the bus services aren’t reliable, that can be quite prohibitive.”

Following the by-election in 2023, much of the media coverage focused on Mr Mather’s age, as he had become the youngest serving MP, or the ‘Baby of the House’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That title was taken by 22-year-old Labour MP Sam Carling at the general election last month, and there are now five MPs who are younger than 26-year-old Mr Mather.

He said: “I think it can only be a positive thing. At the end of the day, all walks of life should be represented in Parliament.”