Inside, the property is well presented and with all doors designed with accessibility in mind.

An entry porch opens into a long hallway with stairs to the first floor, a large living room with bay window to the front which opens to a spacious dining kitchen with bespoke granite worktops and doors onto the rear garden.

On the other side of the hall are two bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite and access to a bright sun room, and one with a bay window overlooking the front elevation.

A landing on the first floor leads to a third bedroom, which benefits from three rooflights. Here is also a shower room and a handy storage room.

Outside, a driveway leads to a garage with electricity ideal for storage and for use as a workspace.