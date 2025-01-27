The three-bedroom mid-terraced home is located on Nile Road in Ilkley and has recently been updated boasting contemporary features. It is for sale with estate agent Dale Eddison for £425,000.

Inside, a welcoming entrance with a moulded ceiling cornice and ceiling rose sets the tone for the home. It leads into a sitting room with a square bay window to the front, fitted shelves and a decorative cast iron fireplace.

The sitting room seamlessly opens up to the recently fitted breakfast kitchen with marble-style work surfaces, base and wall units, a large central island with a breakfast bar and fitted appliances such as a Belfast sink and two wine fridges.

On the ground floor is also a useful utility room and WC with an integrated washing machine, sink and door leading to the rear garden.

Two generous double bedrooms can be found on the first floor, both with fitted wardrobes and one with a charming decorative fireplace. The stylish house bathroom features a panelled bath and a separate shower.

A third bedroom with stylish Velux windows can be found on the second floor. This room boasts lovely views of Ilkley and the moor beyond.

Outside, the property enjoys a neat garden area to the front. An enclosed courtyard with stone-built storage can be found at the rear.