Take a look at this unusual coach house conversion near Leeds with roof terrace now for sale in Ilkley

Published 19th Nov 2024

A distinctive coach house conversion in the picturesque town of Ilkley has been listed for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £535,000.

This two-bedroom home on Easby Road, located on the western side of town, offers a unique layout, thoughtfully designed with large roof lights and an inviting private garden overlooked by a charming roof terrace.

Arranged over two floors, the property features an entrance hall with a guest WC, leading to two spacious bedrooms, both with its own en suite bathroom.

The upper floor is a standout feature, offering a loft-style, open-plan living area. The floor includes a dining kitchen, cosy living area with a log burner, and additional reception area that opens onto a roof terrace with charming views.

Outside, the home is complemented by well-maintained gardens, including a patio ideal for outdoor seating. A driveway provides ample off-street parking and access to the garage.

