This two-bedroom home on Easby Road, located on the western side of town, offers a unique layout, thoughtfully designed with large roof lights and an inviting private garden overlooked by a charming roof terrace.
Arranged over two floors, the property features an entrance hall with a guest WC, leading to two spacious bedrooms, both with its own en suite bathroom.
The upper floor is a standout feature, offering a loft-style, open-plan living area. The floor includes a dining kitchen, cosy living area with a log burner, and additional reception area that opens onto a roof terrace with charming views.
Outside, the home is complemented by well-maintained gardens, including a patio ideal for outdoor seating. A driveway provides ample off-street parking and access to the garage.
