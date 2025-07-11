Beguiling photos take you back to Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:17 BST

This photo gallery boasts all the ingredients for a celebration of a decade in the life of Burley in Wharfedale.

It turns back the clock to the 1990s and starts with The Pudding Tree, the site of an Elm in the village where fruit pudding was consumed every seven years until 1787. The memories also feature other local landmarks, community events, fundraising drives as well as the news stories making the headlines back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Generous Pioneer pictured in April 1999.

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Generous Pioneer pictured in April 1999. | Sam Atkins Photo: Sam Atkins

Dennis Armstrong, one of the founder members of the Yorkshire Post Jazz Ban,d makes his final appearance with the band at The Malt Shovel in March 1996.

Dennis Armstrong, one of the founder members of the Yorkshire Post Jazz Ban,d makes his final appearance with the band at The Malt Shovel in March 1996. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

A Wharefedale panorama. The view across to Almscliff Crag from near High Meadows Farm above Burley in Wharfedale. Pictured in October 1996.

A Wharefedale panorama. The view across to Almscliff Crag from near High Meadows Farm above Burley in Wharfedale. Pictured in October 1996. | Pauline Wilkinson Photo: Pauline Wilkinson

Lynn Barghout, Sue Holroyd and Sheila Quin arrange a display for the Burley in Wharfedale Flower Festival in August 1997.

Lynn Barghout, Sue Holroyd and Sheila Quin arrange a display for the Burley in Wharfedale Flower Festival in August 1997. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

Spokesman Tom Sumner at the village green created from an area of land which was earmarked for development as part of the bypass scheme but was saved by Burley Community Council. Pictured in May 1997.

Spokesman Tom Sumner at the village green created from an area of land which was earmarked for development as part of the bypass scheme but was saved by Burley Community Council. Pictured in May 1997. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

