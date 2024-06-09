The 13 worst places to park in Leeds - including Crossgates Shopping Centre and Elland Road

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 9th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

Residents have had their say on the worst places to park in Leeds.

Driving can be fun, but it can also be a massive headache - not least when you can’t get parked.

We’ve all been in a situation when you either can’t find a place to park, it’s too small, or too far away from where you really want to be.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to share their thoughts on some of the worst places to park in Leeds.

In no particular order - here’s what they had to say...

Parking at Leeds Bradford Airport.

1. Leeds Bradford Airport

Parking at Leeds Bradford Airport. Photo: Simon Hulme

Parking at Leeds General Infirmary.

2. Leeds General Infirmary

Parking at Leeds General Infirmary. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Parking at Bramley Shopping Centre.

3. Bramley Shopping Centre

Parking at Bramley Shopping Centre. Photo: Google

Parking at East End Park.

4. East End Park

Parking at East End Park. Photo: National World

Parking at CitiPark Merrion Centre.

5. CitiPark Merrion Centre

Parking at CitiPark Merrion Centre. Photo: Google

Parking at Crossgates Shopping Centre.

6. Crossgates Shopping Centre

Parking at Crossgates Shopping Centre. Photo: Gary Longbottom

