Driving can be fun, but it can also be a massive headache - not least when you can’t get parked.
We’ve all been in a situation when you either can’t find a place to park, it’s too small, or too far away from where you really want to be.
We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to share their thoughts on some of the worst places to park in Leeds.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.