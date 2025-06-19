Springwood House Low Lane: Green light to convert Horsforth office building into 15 new flats
The applicant, E X GUM Ltd, submitted detailed plans to transform the offices at Springwood House on Low Lane in Horsforth into 15 residential flats. The proposal includes nine two-bedroom apartments and six one-bedroom apartments, spread across four floors.
The building is reported to remain largely in its original condition, with no external alterations planned apart from the removal of signage on the facade.
While public consultation raised concerns about traffic, flooding, noise, and potential contamination of the land, council officers determined that the proposal complies with both national and local planning policies.
In a report recommending the plans be approved, a Leeds City Council planning officer said the proposal met all the legal requirements for converting commercial buildings into homes under current national planning rules.
They added: "In conclusion, the application proposal satisfies the criteria set out within Schedule 2, Part 3 (Changes of Use), Class MA (commercial, business and service uses to dwellinghouses) of the Town & Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) and that no adverse impacts would arise in respect of highways, contamination, flooding, occupier amenity, character of a conservation area or services provision that warrant refusal."
Planning permission was granted on June 16, 2025, under permitted development rights.