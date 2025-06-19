A proposal to convert an office building in Leeds into over a dozen new homes has received approval from the council.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant, E X GUM Ltd, submitted detailed plans to transform the offices at Springwood House on Low Lane in Horsforth into 15 residential flats. The proposal includes nine two-bedroom apartments and six one-bedroom apartments, spread across four floors.

The building is reported to remain largely in its original condition, with no external alterations planned apart from the removal of signage on the facade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to convert the office building have been approved. | Google

While public consultation raised concerns about traffic, flooding, noise, and potential contamination of the land, council officers determined that the proposal complies with both national and local planning policies.

In a report recommending the plans be approved, a Leeds City Council planning officer said the proposal met all the legal requirements for converting commercial buildings into homes under current national planning rules.

They added: "In conclusion, the application proposal satisfies the criteria set out within Schedule 2, Part 3 (Changes of Use), Class MA (commercial, business and service uses to dwellinghouses) of the Town & Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) and that no adverse impacts would arise in respect of highways, contamination, flooding, occupier amenity, character of a conservation area or services provision that warrant refusal."

Planning permission was granted on June 16, 2025, under permitted development rights.